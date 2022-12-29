A suspect accused of human trafficking has been stopped.

On Thursday morning, Monriko Clements faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in Maryland, where he is originally from.

Clements was arrested and charged with human trafficking.

David Donet, Clements’ attorney, also requested a reduction of his bond.

Judge Mindy Glazer did not agree to many of the requests made.

“Of course, he cannot [serve his arrest in Maryland], he has to be in Miami-Dade County,” she said.

Prosecutors said this crime was not Clements’s first run-in with the law.

They said he had a non-extraditable warrant from Los Angeles along with prior failures to appear in court out of Georgia and Maryland, emphasizing his lack of a clean record.

Clements bond was set at $45,000.

The state attorney is set to hold a news conference this afternoon to address the incident and learn more about the crime.

