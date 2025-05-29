MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighbor is causing more problems for an elderly man in Miami Beach after he appeared on their doorstep, one month after being arrested for a brutal beating of the victim.

Surveillance video captured 47-year-old George Horton, shirtless and wearing an ankle monitor, as he stared down the camera of 75-year-old Rodolfo Ortega’s home along the 1200 block of Normandy Drive, Monday.

Horton appeared angry and threatening in the video.

“(Expletive], mother [expletive],” the suspect yelled as he went back into his own home.

However, Horton was not supposed to be at the victim’s home after he was given a stay-away order following a fight with Ortega back in April.

Video captured Horton repeatedly hitting Ortega with a bike tire after an argument over the placement of trash.

A day later, Ortega told 7News what happened.

“I tell the guy, ‘Don’t touch me,’ he touched me, and I tried to defend [myself], but he, the wheel broke every me,” said Ortega.

Horton was arrested a few days after the fight and charged with aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65.

“There is probable cause of aggravated battery,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

But due to Horton not having a verifiable address, he didn’t qualify for house arrest on May 20. So three days later, he was released with an ankle monitor and sent back to his old address, just a few doors down from Ortega.

Days after his return home, Ortega’s home video captured Horton on the front porch.

Not long after his appearance at the victim’s home, police said, the suspect broke his ankle monitor.

However, Miami Beach Police found him and arrested him again.

Ortega tolld 7News on Thursday that he doesn’t understand why this man was sent back to his residence in the first place.

“I don’t understand that,” he said.

The elderly man said he is living in fear and afraid to leave his home.

“The guy is very dangerous for me,” said Ortega.

Authorities determined that Horton is considered a fugitive, as he has a giant rap sheet in Florida and other states.

7News reached out to the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida to find out why and how Horton was allowed to be sent back to his old home.

In response, the court said, “Judicial ethics rules prohibit comment on open cases.”

Horton remains behind bars and is being held on no bond.

