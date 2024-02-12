MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of grabbing a child inside a CVS pharmacy in Miami Beach faced a judge.

Twenty-six-year old Nicolas Metternich Sternaman appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lourdes Simon, Sunday afternoon,

It was the suspect’s first appearance in court after refusing to appear last week.

Sternaman was charged with kidnapping a child under 13 and was denied bond.

During Sunday’s hearing, the state determined they need to review if what was caught on surveillance video was an attempted kidnapping.

Miami Beach Police said Sternaman grabbed a 4-year-old boy by the neck as he was leaving the store, located at 7400 Collins Ave., with his family, Thursday morning.

The child’s father was able to fight off the suspect.

