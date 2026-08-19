MIAMI (WSVN) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he followed a woman for about 20 blocks before attacking and sexually assaulting her inside a Miami building.

According to a Miami Police arrest report, Eddie Zewayne Bussey began following the 40-year-old victim after she left Club Amor Miami along North Miami Avenue early Friday morning.

Investigators said the victim noticed Bussey following her near Biscayne Boulevard and 24th Street and crossed the street in an attempt to get away from him, but he continued following her.

Fearing for her safety, the victim entered a well-lit building and went to the 12th floor looking for someone who could help her, according to the report.

After she was unable to find anyone, she returned to the lobby, where she saw Bussey had followed her inside.

Investigators said Bussey attacked the victim, dragged her into a mailroom and repeatedly struck and choked her while preventing her from leaving.

Police said surveillance video captured the attack and showed Bussey sexually assaulting the victim.

The victim eventually escaped and ran to a nearby CVS Pharmacy, where she contacted police. She suffered multiple visible injuries and was taken to the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center, according to the report.

Members of the Felony Apprehension Team located Bussey near Northwest 36th Street on Tuesday and took him into custody.

Bussey faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, attempted sexual battery causing serious personal injury, attempted second-degree murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling, strong-arm robbery, battery by strangulation, witness or victim tampering, indecent exposure and providing a false name after arrest.

Bussey refused to appear in bond court Wednesday. A judge found probable cause and ordered him held without bond.

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