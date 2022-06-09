DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Doral who fired his weapon in Doral is having his charges dropped.

Alex Arnaud, 32, is no longer facing charges from an incident at a CityPlace parking garage in January.

He had been accused of pulling a gun and shooting at another man.

Arnaud was jailed after the incident before being released on bond.

According to the Miami State Attorney’s Office, Arnaud was justified in using his gun under Florida’s Stand Your Ground self-defense law.

Under the last changes in the law, a prosecutor must be able to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the use of force was not justified. If they cannot reach that conclusion, they are required to drop the case.

He faces a number of charges, which included attempted felony murder.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.