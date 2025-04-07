WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his sister at a West Miami home last week has been arrested in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition to face a first-degree murder charge, authorities said Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a duplex along the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found 60-year-old Beatriz Linares-Calamita dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said her brother, 57-year-old Pedro Pablo Linares, allegedly shot her without provocation before fleeing the area. Detectives later tracked him to Louisiana, where he was taken into custody.

Linares remains jailed out of state as he awaits extradition to Miami-Dade County.

