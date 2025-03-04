MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a deadly shooting will remain behind bars after a judge denied him bond.

Paul Koch appeared in bond court on Tuesday as he is charged for second-degree murder.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Koch got into an argument with another man at the Club Glades Bar in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday night. Koch left the bar but returned moments later with a gun and opened fire on the man he was arguing with as well as on an employee.

Both men were killed and a third person was also injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

