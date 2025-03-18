SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a deadly crash appeared in court.

Joel Ricardo faced a judge Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo was behind a Feb. 4 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that took the lives of two people.

Deputies said he was driving his SUV at over 100 miles an hour when he struck a sedan. The driver and passenger of the crashed car did not survive.

Ricardo is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

