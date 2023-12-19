SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man is behind bars, accused of drugging and raping an 11-year-old girl at Dolphin Mall.

Police said David Rivero, a water salesman from Miami, was at the mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St in Sweetwater, on Dec. 10 when he allegedly gave the minor an edible, took her to a family bathroom, and raped her.

Rivero was a stranger to the victim and had met her at the mall, officials said.

According to the report, mall surveillance video shows Rivero and the victim entering the family restroom and then exiting.

That same day, arrest records show that the victim told her mother about the incident and the mother took her to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to get physically examined. The victim then told the story to a doctor.

Rivero is charged with sexual battery on a minor by an adult. He is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.