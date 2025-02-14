NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tyrese Delva ,25, faced a judge Friday for a bond hearing after he was arrested for taking Broward Deputies on a cross-county chase that led to a bailout on Interstate 95 and resulted in multiple crashes in North Miami-Dade.

“Judge Mr. Delva, at this time does not work. He’s going to have to rely on his [inaudible] he doesn’t really know how much he can afford but it’s not that much,” said a defense attorney.

This all began in Broward County where the sheriff’s office said they responded to a call about shots fired on Southwest 19th Street in West Park on Thursday.

Deputies said they saw a car speed off from the area, which prompted them to follow it south on the I-95, causing Delva to crash several times as he tried to elude them.

“Broward County followed a black Nissan automobile into Dade County,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

Once they crossed into Dade County, cell phone video showed the moment the two people ditched their car on the highway and ran across several lanes of traffic. The whole ordeal caused a traffic nightmare.

“The people in the vehicle, an adult male and female, both bailed out of the vehicle and ran across a construction area at 151 Street and I-95,” said Rayburn. “You can see the road, the HOV lane littered with vehicles there.”

Authorities apprehended the woman a short time after the bailout. Meanwhile, Delva tried to get away by hiding in a neighborhood nearby. Several agencies swarmed the area, eventually finding Delva in a house off Northwest 7th Avenue.

A witness saw police closing in on Delva.

“I saw the dog going inside and trying to look for him. They caught him inside,” said witness Max Jean.

Deputies released the woman without any charges.

Delva is now facing charges for fleeing and eluding from police with disregard for safety and resisting arrest. He was given a $15,500 bond in relation to the police pursuit but he has not been charged in connection to the alleged shooting.

