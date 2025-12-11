MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was accused of committing an antisemitic attack on a teacher in Miami Beach appeared before a judge, Thursday.

Slemons Graves, 38, is accused of slapping and spitting on a teacher outside of a Jewish day school before grabbing her phone and shattering it.

It happened near the Lehrman Community Day School, Tuesday.

Graves was charged with strong arm battery with prejudice.

The judge set Graves’ bond at $40,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.