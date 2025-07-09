MIAMI (WSVN) - The man implicated in a deadly drive appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

36-year-old Andres Fiallo Estupinian made his first appearance in bond court, having been in the hospital with a broken foot he suffered in the wreck. Officials say he had an expired license at the time of the accident.

According to police, he struck several cars and an ice cream truck in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood last month before taking off.

A father of two children, 50-year-old Andrew Loretta, was out for a jog when he was struck in the chain reaction crash. He would unfortunately succumb to his injuries.

Two others were transported to the hospital.

Estupinan faces multiple charges, including leaving the site of a crash that caused serious bodily injury, among others. If he bonds out, he will not be allowed to drive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.