NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver accused of causing a fatal crash in North Miami has been caught and cuffed.

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested Jahmal James Minott Jr.

Investigators said he was driving a white and red Dodge Challenger that slammed into two other cars along Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street, early Monday morning.

Minott’s passenger died, police said.

A second driver was rushed to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.