MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash faced a judge.

Alejandro Hall was ordered not to drive if he posts his $80,000 bond, Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was charged with vehicular homicide and driving without a license.

According to police, Hall slammed his Lamborghini into another car Monday night, which ejected the victim inside.

The crash was so violent that it shut down the eastbound lanes of the 79th Street Causeway in Miami for hours.

Officials said speed and alcohol may have been factors that lead to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.