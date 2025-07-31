MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man accused of causing a three-car crash in Miami that sent four people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman, appeared before a judge in court.

Jahyne Davis stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday afternoon. The 20-year-old is facing multiple charges.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Davis. You were arrested for leaving the scene of a crash,” said Glazer. “Count one is leaving the scene of a crash. They charge it as serious bodily injury. Count two, fleeing and eluding a police officer.”

City of Miami Police, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover wreck at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 26th Street, Wednesday night.

According to MDSO, the suspect was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into another, flipping it onto its side, and also hit a third vehicle.

Surveillance video from a nearby apartment building captured the violent crash.

Cellphone video showed several good Samaritans as they rushed in to help officers rock the flipped car back and forth in an attempt to get it back upright.

The arrest report states MDSO deputies attempted to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz near Northwest 56th Street and 27th Avenue for having illegal window tints.

When officers tried to pull him over, investigators said, Davis took off, driving recklessly, and crashed a short time later.

Witnesses said Davis attempted to run after causing the crash.

Authorities also detained a second person in the crash.

Miami’s Technical Rescue Team was called in to cut through the overturned vehicle to safely remove the trapped passengers. A pregnant woman was among the passengers rescued.

Investigators said five people were treated at the scene. Four of them were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

“Anytime you see them having to get the saw, they can’t pry it open themselves, it’s not a good look,” a witness said. “I was just hoping and praying that nobody got injured for real.”

Thursday’s court hearing also revealed Davis has open cases in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, including a past driving under the influence charge.

“Sir, I’m being very serious, you are seriously facing prison time, a long time in prison,” said Glazer.

Davis has been ordered not to drive and will be placed on house arrest and be subject to random drug tests.

His bond has been set at $8,000.

