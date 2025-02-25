MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who is accused of killing his wife is awaiting a court hearing while behind bars.

Noel Mestre is charged with second-degree murder and arson.

Detectives said he blew up a car near Northwest 114th Terrace and 88th Court in Hialeah Gardens earlier this month.

A neighbor captured flames engulfing the vehicle afterwards.

Officers found the body of a woman inside.

Family members said the deceased woman is Mestre’s wife, Yusnavy.

He is expected in court on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.