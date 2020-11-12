Man accused of breaking into nurse’s car in SW Miami-Dade faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of stealing from an essential worker is behind bars.

Thirty-five-year-old Julio Ramos appeared in bond court Thursday morning. He faces several charges, including two counts of burglary.

Surveillance video caught Ramos rolling by on a bicycle before breaking into a nurse’s car right outside her home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Oct. 31.

Ramos is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.