MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of breaking into a Jewish deli in Miami Beach is now facing additional charges.

According to Miami Beach Police, Christopher Pike shattered the front glass at Fleisch 41, located off West 41st Street, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, 45, covering up the shattered glass before entering the deli, and that’s where, police said, they found him behind the counter.

Now detectives have linked Pike to a separate incident that took place moments earlier on Chase Avenue, at Temple Beth Sholom.

That related incident has led to the criminal mischief charges being upgraded to a hate crime.

The deli shop sustained over $7,000 in damages.

Pike remains in custody.

