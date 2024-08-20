MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Beach fugitive is back in the courtroom after being denied bond on Monday for various crimes.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Pitre appeared in bond court on Tuesday as he is accused of breaking his ankle monitor and house arrest.

According to Miami Beach Police, Pitre was on the run for four days before he was spotted and arrested at a Miami Beach gas station.

Pitre was given no bond on the ankle monitor charges.

He is also charged for a list of crimes, including pointing a gun at Miami Beach commissioner Joe Magazine back in April.

