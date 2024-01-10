MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after her fifteen-year-old teenager came face to face with a male stranger while inside the women’s bathroom and she said the man committed a sickening crime.

The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was attacked inside a DD’s discount women’s restroom by 28-year-old Rosemond Saint Louis.

“He was still in there, he was coming out of the women’s stall,” she said.

Video of the incident recorded by the mother led to the arrest of 28-year-old Rosemond Saint Louis, who was not far from the DD’s Discount store in Miami on Sunday when police arrested him.

The incident started at the store on Northeast 81st Street, where Sugar Smith said she was shopping with her kids when her teen daughter went to the restroom.

“She got ready to unlock it to come out and the man was right there and he had his penis in his hand exposed, and telling her to sush and tried to push his way into the stall with her,” Smith said.

Smith said that’s when her daughter was able to fight him off and run outside to tell her mother.

“And when I saw her face and I heard her voice and she said ‘man in the bathroom’, my heart dropped.”

Those words from her daughter prompted Smith to head straight for the stall where the man was still inside.

“I heard a little something in the women’s bathroom and when I beat on the door, I got my camera ready because I didn’t know what I was about to walk into,” said Smith.

“Come out of there, you scary piece of..” Smith is heard saying on the video.

The suspect got out of the school and ran out, leading Smith to call the police.

Officials said the video she filmed of Saint Louis helped them catch him.

“And what they reported was quite disturbing,” said Miami Police Department Officer Kiara Delva

“Officers were able to catch up with him not too far away from the incident location and place him into custody,” Delva said.

Saint Louis was booked into jail early Monday morning and faced a judge.

“You were arrested for an attempted sexual battery,” the judge said.

According to the arrest report, Saint Louis is homeless and has a long rap sheet that includes previous arrests for indescent exposure, battery, drug possesion and more.



Smith said she and her daughter are still recovering after being face-to-face with the suspect. She wants other parents to realize how quickly something like this can happen.

“You have to tell your kids, stay off those phones, check your surroundings. Thank goodness my daughter is not a person who is stuck in her phone and her head was up and she was paying attention and able to fight him off of her. Because if not, God knows what could have happened.”

Saint Louis remains behind bars with his bond set at $53,000

