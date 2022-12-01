MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a violent attack on tourist in Brickell, broke down crying in court.

“I’ve never been involved in anything, ever,” said Malcolm Foster as he spoke to the judge and wiped away his tears.

Meanwhile, the family expressed anger toward news cameras outside the courtroom with some obscene gestures, Wednesday morning.

Foster would strike a deal with prosecutors.

He was arrested for attacking a tourist back in January of 2020.

“I was terrified. I was worried for my own safety,” said the victim in an earlier phone interview, who asked not to be identified. “Out of self-defense, I did throw a hot liquid, as my only form of self-defense.”

The victim told 7News two men he met earlier in the night attacked him as he walked back to his hotel from a convenience store nearby.

The attack was caught on surveillance video.

“We wanted a little more bite,” said Neil Kerch, the victim’s attorney, “but the court is gonna do what it thinks is fit after review of the video. We’re happy that the judge saw the video. We’re happy that Mr. Foster’s been brought to justice for the crime.”

The terms of the plea deal includes 120 days of jail time. Foster must also complete an anger management course and send a letter of apology to the victim. He’s also to stay away from the victim.

Additionally, he will have to undergo substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and treatment if needed.

It’s a decision the family certainly didn’t appear to be happy about.

“This isn’t my character,” said Foster to the judge. “I wasn’t raised to fight, never been in nothing like that.”

The judge will also allow Foster to spend the holidays with his family, as he won’t have to report to jail until January.

