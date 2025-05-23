MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of going on the attack in Miami Beach appeared in bond court.

Ravesh Rabindranauth appeared before a Miami-Dade judge on Friday after, officials said, he struck two people, including a child, and damaged a vehicle near 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old faces two counts of battery and criminal mischief.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer described one of the victims’ injuries.

“He goes up to two victims and punches one lady in the face; she got cuts on both of her lips,” she said. “He goes up, and I guess he struck the victim, the 13-year-old child, on the left cheek with a backhanded motion.”

This is not Rabindranauth’s first run-in with the law. In September 2024, he was caught attempting to steal a Chevy Corvette, getting trapped inside the sports car until police arrived.

