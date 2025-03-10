PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of assaulting a woman in Pinecrest was caught and cuffed all the way in Palm Beach County, police said.

According to Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen, detectives arrested Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez at a hospital on Sunday.

In a statement, Cohen wrote:

“With the assistance of the Atlantis Police Department, our detective successfully took him into custody, leading to his arrest and subsequent transport to the Palm Beach County Jail.”

It’s unclear what the 25-year-old suspect was doing at the hospital.

Investigators said Figueroa-Hernandez is the man captured on surveillance video riding a light blue bicycle and carrying a purple shoulder bag near Southwest 69th Court and 128th Street, Monday morning.

Police said Figueroa-Hernandez approached the victim while she was walking, bear-hugged her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect and was not hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.