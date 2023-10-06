MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was involved in a wrong-way crash while driving under the influence has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide after one of the victims died, police said.

Jespere Jean appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Friday, months after the now deadly wreck on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Police said the suspect was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Altima and heading southbound along the northbound lanes when he smashed into a black Toyota Camry head on near Southwest Eighth Street, at around 3:50 a.m., Feb. 26.

“The defendant’s blood alcohol level was .131, so well over the legal limit,” said a prosecutor during Jean’s bond hearing.

After the crash, one victim was seen sitting on the side of the road. Rescue crews pulled another victim out of the Camry, and a third victim covered his face with his hands, overcome with emotion.

But there were four people inside the Camry. Paramedics transported three of them in serious but stable condition along with Jean.

Investigators said the fourth victim, who was riding in the back seat, was transported in critical condition.

In August, police said, the fourth victim succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as 25-year-old Reidel Hernandez.

Neatly eight months after the wreck, Jean is behind bars.

“You were arrested for one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury,” said Glazer. “He’s looking at serious time in prison.”

Jean was given has a no drive order, level three house arrest with a GPS monitor and a $70,000 bond to go home.

