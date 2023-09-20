SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have caught and cuffed a man suspected of opening fire at a car service shop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Roosevelt Roberts appeared before Miami-Fade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Roberts shot someone during an argument at the Jiffy Lube on South Dixie Highway, near Southwest 272nd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, but he is expected to be OK.

Roberts was also accused of using a fake name after his arrest.

