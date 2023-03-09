MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have made four arrests and have detained a fifth person in connection to the shooting of a Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer who was making an arrest in Miami, including the man who pulled the trigger.

Thirty-two-year-old Steve Gallon IV will be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He is the son of Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III.

According to investigators, Gallon IV ambushed the victim while he was arresting another man in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Hours later, officers apprehended the man who was initially going to be arrested. He was later identified as 30-year-old Atiba Moore.

Police took the four others into custody, including Gallon IV, during the overnight hours.

“As of right now, we have a total of five people in custody. The first one is the first who was arrested on the scene, our shooter was arrested as well, plus three other individuals who were harboring him,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III. “As I said in [Wednesday’s] press conference, if you’re harboring you will be held to account, and they are in custody as well.”

Moore will be charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Investigators said the officer was grazed in the back of his head. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was treated and released.

The 18-year veteran with MDPD continues to recover at home.

