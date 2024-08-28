NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect in a shooting that, police said, claimed the life of a store clerk in North Miami Beach faced a judge.

William Robinson appeared in court, Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident took place at Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop, located at 2063 NE 163 St., at around 9:45 p.m. on June 11.

Surveillance video showed four men inside the store. One of them, police said. was Robinson.

When the victim turned around to get them something, one of the suspects, seen wearing a red hoodie, pulled out a gun and told him not to move.

“Don’t move, don’t move,” the man said.

The clerk did not comply, and as he ran to the back of the shop, he was shot by the armed subject.

Following the shooting, all four men ran out of the shop.

Despite emergency medical efforts, the employee did not survive. He was later identified as 35-year-old Salem Albakri.

The other three men involved in the shooting have not been found.

If you have any information on this shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

