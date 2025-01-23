MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who is accused of stabbing two people in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood faced a judge.

Pedro Rivas-Sanchez appeared in court on Thursday. The 46-year-old faces charges of aggravated battery, armed burglary, assault, battery and second-degree murder.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a months-long police investigation into the stabbings.

Video from Aug. 10 shows Rivas-Sanchez inside a building in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Third Street and then exiting the structure.

Responding Miami Police officers responded to the scene to find the victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators said the attack stemmed from a verbal dispute.

The victims’ conditions are unclear.

