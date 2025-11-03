MIAMI (AP) — A man suspected of being the “pillowcase rapist” in a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s was convicted Monday in another one of the attacks.

Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 66, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary after deliberating for less than two hours. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Monday’s conviction involves a woman who was 22 years old in 1984 when someone broke into her southwest Miami-Dade County home and raped her. Koehler was sentenced to 17 years in prison nearly three years ago for a similar attack on a 25-year-old woman in 1983.

Authorities say the “pillowcase rapist” terrified his victims by breaking into their homes at night. The attacker used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover his face — or the faces of his victims — before assaulting them, tying them up and stealing from their homes.

The assaults attracted extensive media attention in South Florida and authorities created a task force to investigate. The trail had turned cold until 2020, when authorities say a DNA hit for one of Koehler’s relatives led police to him.

Prosecutors have said they’ve connected Koehler’s DNA to at least 25 attacks, but there could be more than 40 victims.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.