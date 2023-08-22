MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of a series of car crimes.

Emechgia Crawford faced a judge, Tuesday morning.

He’s being charged with armed burglary and was denied bond.

According to police, Crawford and two other men broke into several vehicles in a parking garage in Miami’s Midtown district earlier in August.

More than a dozen cars were ransacked and items were stolen from the vehicles.

