MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of a series of car crimes.
Emechgia Crawford faced a judge, Tuesday morning.
He’s being charged with armed burglary and was denied bond.
According to police, Crawford and two other men broke into several vehicles in a parking garage in Miami’s Midtown district earlier in August.
More than a dozen cars were ransacked and items were stolen from the vehicles.
