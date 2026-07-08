HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young Doberman found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach is getting a second chance after being rescued.

The 1-year-old pooch, now nicknamed Legend, was found near Northwest 167th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to those at the Doberman Rescue League, which is currently caring for the dog.

“Completely emaciated. He has spots all over his body. We don’t know what the spots are yet,” said Marinella Pantalena with the animal rescue.

Pantalena said the rescue group received reports about the stray dog and launched a social media campaign to locate him.

“It is a stray. That’s the best knowledge we have. People drove an hour to an hour and a half to the location we posted to try and look for him,” said Pantalena.

Once found, Legend was taken to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where veterinarians immediately began treating his severe condition.

The Doberman has no microchip and no known owners. His medical care cost between $3,000 and $4,000, according to Pantalena.

“We have a possibility of also having to have blood transfusions because the anemia is very severe,” said Pantalena.

Despite his rough start in life, Legend has already shown signs of a gentle personality, enjoying ear rubs and kisses.

Now, those at Doberman Rescue League hope the dog continues recovering as the search for a loving, forever home begins.

“We don’t know much about him except that he likes the other dogs, but we try to match the perfect adopter for him,” said Pantalena.

Officials said a foster home is already lined up for Legend.

To help Doberman Rescue League with either a forever home or with their medical bills, click here.

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