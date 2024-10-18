(WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and South Florida is lacing up for a good cause as one organization is bringing together survivors and supporters in the fight against breast cancer.

“You’re not alone. That’s the biggest thing we took away from it and one of the reasons we got involved,” said Latoya Brady Black.

Latoya Brady Black is a breast cancer survivor.

She started participating in the Making Strides event back in 2009 when her sister affectionately known as “Tay” was first diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

It was witnessing her sister’s fight that gave Black the strength to fight on her own when she was diagnosed herself shortly thereafter.

“Because I had seen her do it so eloquently and so courageously I didn’t fret that I had the tools I needed to also endure it. And to do that together was just another one of those sisterhood moments that I will always cherish,” she said.

Since 1993, Making Strides is the nation’s largest breast cancer movement, providing community support to breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

It’s a day of celebration and remembrance where participants can find connection, comfort, resources, inspiration and hope.

“I love it. I enjoy it. I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I see no need to stop,” said Latoya.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 314,000 women will be diagnosed with new cases of invasive breast cancer. More than 23,000 of them in Florida alone.

And despite mortality rates dropping by a significant 44% since 1989, approximately 43,000 women are expected to die from the disease, this year.

That’s why events like Making Strides is so important and encouraging everyone to get involved to raise awareness of the cause either by walking, making a donation, or getting screened early and often.

So far more than 1 billion has been raised to support breast cancer research.

Sadly, Latoya’s sister would ultimately lose her battle to cancer, but that didn’t deter her family from continuing to fight for others.

“I’m still at it. I’m keeping that pinky promise we made over lunch. And I’ve shared multiple times, we ha one of the most difficult conversations saying ‘Listen if one of us does not make it, I want you to keep going,” Latoya said.

Making Strides will be holding events across South Florida, this month.

The first will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30a.m. outside the Amerant Bank Arena in sunrise.

On Oct. 26 at 7:30a.m. there will be another walk at the LoanDepot Park in Miami.

For more information on Making Strides or to find a walk near you, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.