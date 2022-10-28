MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a possible migrant vessel hours after it washed ashore on Miami Beach.

The makeshift vessel was found near 31st Street and Collins Avenue, Friday afternoon.

No one was on board when it was spotted.

7Skyforce hovered above the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side.

The vessel sparked curiosity among beachgoers.

“I’m Cuban. I used to fish in Cuba, and in the morning, the sea is dangerous. Imagine 90 miles in this ship; it’s crazy,” said a man as he pointed at the vessel behind him.

Over the past few months, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection have reported an uptick in migrant landings.

According to the Coast Guard, their crews interdicted 838 migrants in 2021. That number has jumped to more than 6,000 in 2022 to date.

Coast Guard officials said they haven’t seen those numbers since 2016.

A crew with Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation has since removed the vessel from the beach.

