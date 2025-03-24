MIAMI (WSVN) - A makeshift memorial has been created on the side of a busy road to honor the victims of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

One person died and four others were injured after a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a bus stop at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 17th Avenue, Saturday.

Surveillance video from two different angles captured the car leaving the roadway and heading toward the bus stop bench.

The crash occurred so fast that the people waiting at the bus stop had no warning or time to move before being hit.

The car ended up on its side, rolled over.

Witnesses scrambled to help in the aftermath of the crash as they waited for first responders to arrive.

According to Miami Police, the driver hopped out of the car and took off running.

“And we have an individual that didn’t do the right thing,” said City of Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

Public workers returned to the scene on Monday to make repairs to the bus stop bench and rid the area of any remaining debris.

Now, police are searching for that driver.

“A message to the community. Please, we know someone is always watching and there’s many people who don’t want to get involved for whatever reason. This is the time to get involved. A human being lost their life. We need to put this person that’s responsible for this crime behind bars, they need to be brought to justice,” said Cruz.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

