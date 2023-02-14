MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a hit-and-run horror for two students that were struck and killed by a drive who wouldn’t stick around. Flowers and candles were set up at a makeshift memorial Monday night not far from the site of the crash.

Both of the victims were students at Florida Memorial University.

Loved ones grieved their loss, and the suspected driver is now behind bars.

A makeshift memorial was placed just blocks away from the site of a hit-and-run crash that claimed the lives of two young women who had their whole futures ahead of them.

“She was a good kid, quite and humble,” said Lisa Walker, the victim’s aunt.

Two families and a campus community are now mourning the loss of the two students who were struck and killed late Sunday night.

Police told 7News that the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Northwest 163rd Street and 42nd Avenue in Miami Gardens, just a few blocks north of FMU.

Police said that the two young women, including 18-year-old Sharaya Story of West Palm Beach and 19-year-old Asiayanna Green of South Carolina, were walking in the middle lane of Northwest 42nd Avenue, heading towards the FMU campus after leaving a Superbowl party with friends.

“We were just watching the super bowl and then we split ways for a few minutes literally, and things just unraveled,” said Randy Meran.

Surveillance video showed a small group walking in the road just seconds before the impact. A silver Infinity was then seen crashing on the side of the street.

The car struck the two victims.

Other cars did stop to help, but it was too late.

Both would die at the scene from their injuries.

The two students were freshmen at FMU.

“A very sad day here at FMU, as you can imagine,” said FMU Director of Public Affairs Sharee Gilbert.

Police said the driver behind the wheel of the car took off from the scene, but police would catch up with the driver and make an arrest soon after.

A relative of Story placed a makeshift memorial just outside of the FMU campus, Monday night.

“She was very nice and she was very sweet, very courageous, and creative, and she always smiled and laughed,” said Jassinia King, family member of victim.

Right now, these two families and the FMU student body are trying to cope with the loss of these two young lives that were cut short so soon.

“I just fee like it’s not right, and whoever did this, they should, you know, I just want justice served for here because it’s not OK,” King said.

FMU is providing grief counselling services to students and staff on campus.

Meanwhile, a hit-and-run crash investigation continues.

