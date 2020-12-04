Make-A-Wish surprises Miami boy with Minions room makeover

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami boy was treated to a Minions makeover, thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Roandy Carvahal is obsessed with the Minions, the small, yellow creatures from the hit animated movie franchise “Despicable Me.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation organizers transformed the 7-year-old’s room into a Minion paradise, just in time for his 8th birthday this Sunday.

“As a mom, just seeing his face light up and seeing this room — this is his favorite cartoon character — it’s amazing,” said Yadira Acosta, the boy’s mother, on Friday. “It’s an amazing feeling. Thank you so much.”

Carvahal has suffered from epileptic seizures and has autism, so being treated to the one thing he loves most — a room filled with Minions — truly is a dream come true for him.

