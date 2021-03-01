Make-A-Wish surprises boy battling cancer with go-kart race against 1st responders

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Racing police officers is against the law, but some local first responders were ready to hit the gas in Medley to put a smile on a boy’s face on his birthday, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

An exotic car escort was just the beginning of a special surprise for Santiago Castano, Monday.

“It was amazing. He was completely excited about it,” said Tania Castano, the boy’s mother.

Santiago thought he was just going to race go-karts at the K-1 Speedway, but he had no idea what was waiting for him.

“Well, they dedicated the day to him. The store opened up for him early, and he’s gonna have free range on everything he wants,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Munoz.

Make-a-Wish Southern Florida reached out to first responders from Miami-Dade to help give Santiago a 10th birthday he would never forget.

“It’s very important for us to be engaged with the community,” said Munoz. “One of our goals is to engage the community in a positive light and listening to their story and being able to help.”

Santiago has been battling cancer for two years, and in a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officers wanted to give him a safe but fun celebration.

“It’s really touching. I’m really proud. It’s a really proud day for us,” said Munoz.

After receiving some gifts and taking a last look at the exotic cars, it was time to make a quick pit stop to the arcade.

After that, it was time to hit the track.

Following a few practice laps, it was time for Santiago to put the pedal to the metal in a race with family, friends and first responders.

It was the perfect finish to an unforgettable experience.

“We are truly speechless, super grateful,” said Tania.

Santiago’s mother says his magnetic resonance imaging scans are coming back clean, and that means the treatment is working.

