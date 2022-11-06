MIAMI (WSVN) - “Make A Wish” hosted a benefit ball Saturday night for those in need.

It’s the biggest ball of the year for the non-profit organization, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami for the 27th year.

Donors came together to raise money for sick children and making their wishes come true.

Seven’s own Belkys Nerey attended the event.

“With all the money that gets raised today they make so many kids so happy that have illnesses and it just brings smiles to their faces, and when those kids smile, we smile too so Miami’s turning out tonight for the Make A Wish kids,” she said.

Seven’s Lynn Martinez and Alex de Armas were also in attendance.

The event raised $32 million, granting 6,400 wishes.

