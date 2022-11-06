MIAMI (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish hosted its annual benefit ball in Miami to help those in need.

The InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, held Saturday night at the downtown Miami hotel, is the biggest ball of the year for the nonprofit organization.

Donors came together to raise money for critically ill children and making their wishes come true.

7News anchor and Bite with Belkys host Belkys Nerey attended the event.

“With all the money that gets raised today, they make so many kids so happy that have illnesses, and it just brings smiles to their faces, and when those kids smile, we smile, too, so Miami’s turning out tonight for the Make-A-Wish kids,” she said.

7’s Lynn Martinez and Alex de Armas were also in attendance.

In its 26 years, the event has raised $32 million, granting 6,400 wishes.

