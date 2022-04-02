SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami community came together over chicken wings to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The eighth annual Wings for Wishes event took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Sports Grill Miami, located around the 1500 block of Sunset Drive.

The family-friendly block party featured the chicken wing eating competition. Hundreds of people came out to take part in the fun, including members of WSVN’s family.

An officially sanctioned Major League eating event was new this year.

“This year, the event will collectively, over the eight years, raise over $1.5 million to grant wishes,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida CEO Norman Wedderburn. “That’s a lot of wishes granted, while people are having a fun time eating wings and really enjoying the South Florida community.”

The event serves on behalf of the more than 220 Wish kids whose lives have been forever impacted by a wish come true.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that arranges experiences described as “wishes” to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

