Make-A-Wish hosts 6th Wings for Wishes block party

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help grant wishes for local children at a block party in South Miami.

The nonprofit teamed up with Sports Grill for their sixth annual Wings for Wishes event, held behind the restaurant near Southwest 56th Avenue and Sunset Drive, Saturday.

Participants enjoyed wing tasting and a crowd favorite: the wing eating competition.

Some members of Channel 7’s family were there to see if they had what it takes to compete. They revealed how they fared.

“I think I was hitting like seven, eight or something, so let’s go through the numbers again,” said Deco Drive’s Alex Miranda.

“I think I hit five or six,” said Today in Florida reporter Ethan Calloway.

“I think I ate like four?” said 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

“I think I had two and a half,” said Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas. “It’s hard, it’s harder!”

This year, Wings for Wishes raised $375,000 to help grant the wishes of about 75 children fighting critical illnesses.

