MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida launched an 11-year-old boy to superstar status.

Nathan from North Miami on Sunday sang his heart out in his first solo performance at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach.

He sang in different languages, featuring a song from Andrea Bocelli and Joe Dassin, as family members, friends and well-wishers cheered him on.

Nathan has been battling a nervous system disorder most of his life, undergoing 20 procedures in search of relief. However, this didn’t stop him from pursuing his special talent.

“I can barely breathe right now because I’ve been through so much right now, and I’m glad to be on this one night only. This was amazing,” he said.

“Wishes impact the lives of not only our Wish children, but their entire families and their extended family and friends, and it lasts a lifetime,” said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

In addition to singing, Nathan has used music to bring peace in of times of medical duress and help overcome anxiety before and after procedures.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.