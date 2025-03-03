CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy locked in a difficult cancer battle lived his dream to be around some of the coolest and rarest cars on the planet, thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Engines roared Sunday for this Make-A-Wish moment in Coral Gables after Luka Bojanic traveled all the way from Las Vegas to South Florida to take part in this opportunity to sit in some of the rarest and most valuable vehicles around.

Bojanic said he wasn’t sure whether or not he’d ever get a chance to be this up-close to these luxury rides.

“That was like probably a dream, that I think it wouldn’t come true, but it really did,” he said.

Bojanic has been fighting a years-long battle with cancer. The 12-year-old underwent two surgeries and intense chemotherapy.

With his passion for classic cars and traveling, his wish was to see some of the real-deal automobiles.

Make-A-Wish fulfilled this wish, helping the boy head to Coral Gables for the ModaMiami event.

“I’m seeing a lot of my dream cars, and one of the best cars, and the best event in the U.S., one of the best,” said Bojanic.

Bojanic’s experience was enhanced by rare car collector Dennis Crowley, who shared his knowledge and expertise with the boy.

This was Crowley’s fourth time helping fulfill a Make-A-Wish.

“For me, it’s always been – cars have always been a part of my life, especially super cars,” he said. “I’ve been super blessed, I have a very, very nice collection of some rare cars, super cars, and it’s really nice to be able to share that with these kids and see their passion, their knowledge.”

Treated as a VIP, Bojanic even got to step in some of the hot rods.

As he celebrates remission, Bojanic is thankful to take a valuable victory lap.

“I thought about it, and I wasn’t gonna believe it was gonna come true, but I feel really amazing that it did,” he said.

Bojanic’s best friend, Greyson, also got to join in on seeing the special showcase.

