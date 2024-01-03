FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida girl who is battling cancer was able to do what she loves most — enjoy the outdoors with her family — thanks to Make–A-Wish Southern Florida.

Homestead resident Marilyn Rodriguez feels truly at home in nature. So she made a wish.

“My name is Marilyn, and my wish is for a camper,” she said in a video.

The 11-year-old, who is battling leukemia, later got proof that dreams really do come true.

Her mother LeeAnn Rodriguez, confirmed her daughter has a passion for the outdoors.

“She loves to go camping,” said LeeAnn. “Ever since she was introduced to it, it’s been one of those things that she loves.”

Marilyn has actually been a Girl Scout for most of her life..

“I’ve been camping since I was 5 or 6,” she said.

But since her cancer diagnosis, her time outside has been limited.

“With her being diagnosed, dirt is really not a good thing for her to be around,” said LeeAnn.

Marilyn and her family reached out to Make-A-Wish Foundation, who provided them with a brand-new Coleman camper that they can now call their own.

“For the majority of it, like, she’ll get to go out and be where she likes to be,” said LeeAnn.

The camper, gifted to the family in Fort Pierce, has its own kitchen and bathroom. It even has a bed, so Marilyn won’t have to sleep outside on a tent.

“It will actually give her the chance to actually get to go outside and be more involved with the troop and, like, just get to continue to have her memories,” said LeeAnn.

As it turns out, Marilyn is also a Harry Potter fan, and her camper came with a special add-on: a Hogwarts robe and a scarf bearing the colors of Gryffindor.

“Oh, that’s so cool,” she said.

It’s a gift, not only for the 11-year-old, but also her mother, who said she looks forward to see her daughter back to being herself.

“It brings out a whole different side of her that I never really thought I would see,” said LeeAnn, “that after everything that they went through, they can still have that joy.”

“Thank you, Make-A-Wish. Thank you for everything that you’ve done,” said Marilyn.

LeeAnn said the Girl Scouts plan camps at least once a month. Marilyn’s family has already signed up for the next one.

