MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy that is living with a difficult diagnosis was able to experience two of his biggest dreams thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Six-year-old Franco Bernal has been battling leukemia for most of his young life.

Now his two passions, being a police officer and Walt Disney World are coming together in a memorable way.

“The Miami Police Department has a long history of partnering with them, right? And bringing to kids that are facing difficult conditions and their families a little bit of joy, so it was our pleasure to come in today,” said Miami Police Department Chief Manuel Morales. This is what cops love to do, to come out here. All these cops volunteer to come out here cause they know how important it is to bring a smile to the young face, today its franco, tomorrow it might be someone else, but delivering those smiles and those gifts are what’s important to the cops.”

Officers performed a drive-by parade on Thursday afternoon in Miami that was led by police and accompanied with lights, sirens and featured a helicopter fly-by and even a stallion!

Franco also received his very own police uniform.

But the most magical part was when it was revealed to Bernal his wish of going to Disney World will be coming true next week.

“Franco loves the police, learned today he’s gonna go to Disney World next week which is his actual wish so this day brought together his two passions, brought him some hope, strength and joy, as he carries on his fight with leukemia,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Spokesperson Stu Opperman.

Bernal’s mom said he’s always loved the police and that when they showed up, he said that it was a dream come true for him, including his own police car that was given to him by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A spokesperson said these moments are necessary to families who have been through so much, emphasizing its mission to grant a life-changing wish for every critically ill child.

“Personally, I like to look at the parents and the siblings as much as the child themselves because they’ve been through this whole thing as well, sometimes you know their struggle is very real, so to see them happy that the child is happy, and having an experience that they’ll never forget, is really a heartwarming situation for all of us.”

Bernal said that when he goes to Disney World, he hopes to get every character he can find to sign his Mickey Mouse passport.

