MIAMI (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Zoo Miami teamed up Tuesday, to make a little girl’s dream come true.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Amelia Cooley has but she got to put her medical treatments on the back burner, as she was treated to a wonderful wildlife experience.

She interacted with lots of the resident there, including a giant turtle, a giraffe, and her favorite animal a sloth during the one on one tour.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.