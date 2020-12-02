Make-A-Wish brings snowy Winter Wonderland to 4-year-old cancer survivor in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - We live in South Florida, so we won’t get to see snow any time soon, but one special little girl saw her winter wish come true.

A winter wonderland in December with snow in Miami would be special for any child, but for 4-year-old Arya, it was a dream come true.

“You know, she’s stronger than we are, and we were able to get through it because of her,” said father David Costa.

Arya spent most of last year battling cancer. She had her kidney removed, then went through several months of chemotherapy.

Thankfully, the cancer did not spread. She’s in remission and cancer-free.

Arya loves the Disney movie “Frozen.” She wanted to see, touch and play in the snow.

“I really never thought that, you know, so many people would take the time and care and put so much effort into making her happy and trying to make her dreams come true,” said mother Krystina Costa.

Make-A-Wish South Florida made all this possible for Arya by providing snow, followed by a parade and a special heart-warming visit and song from “Frozen” character Elsa.

“As a parent, happy and emotional to see so much love being poured out to her,” Krystina said.

In the midst of COVID, Make-A-Wish put some wishes on hold, but when it’s safe, they won’t be cancelled.

“When you have ingenuity and partners, you can make anything happen, and that’s our motto at Make-A-Wish, it’s ‘We make the impossible possible,’ and we’ve made snow in the middle of December in Miami happen,” said Richard Kelly.

Make-A-Wish South Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who suffer from critical illnesses.

