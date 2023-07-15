NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida teamed up with Bottom Line Concepts to hold a Hawaiian-themed luau for a 17-year-old girl who is battling cancer.

It was a Hawaiian Paradise at Quayside Towers in Northeast Miami-Dade for Hanna Rodriguez, Friday.

The teen, who has has undergone three years of treatments for leukemia, enjoyed a luau with her friends and family.

She said her biggest wish was to go to Hawaii, so Make-A-Wish and Bottom Line Concepts got together to plan this sendoff before she flies there next week.

“I like to travel and, like, experience different cultures, and so, I’ve never been to Hawaii before and wanted to do it through Make-A-Wish,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the time and for making that wish come true.”

Rodriguez is set to venture off to the beautiful, balmy beaches of Hawaii on Monday.

