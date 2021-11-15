MIAMI (WSVN) - Growing crowds of protesters have gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood in a show of solidarity with the people of Cuba.

7News cameras captured demonstrators outside Versailles Restaurant along Southwest Eighth Street as they held up signs, waved Cuban and U.S. flags, and chanted, “Freedom for Cuba.”

Participants said this is their way of showing the people of Cuba that they are not alone.

Some protesters expressed their disgust for the island nation’s leadership.

Monday’s gathering takes place on a day of national protest in Cuba, part of an opposition movement led by young Cubans.

“They are going to be out on the streets today asking for freedom, so we are here to support them,” said protester Raul Sanabria.

But the Cuban government has made it clear that protests will not be allowed. On Sunday, playwright Yunior Garcia Aguilera’s plan for a peaceful march carrying a single white rose was stopped by government security.

When he tried to communicate with the people from the confines of his home, government officials covered his windows with a large Cuban flag.

Protesting in Cuba comes with consequences, with reports of demonstrators beaten in the streets and jailed.

Those who are able to freely express their views in the U.S. said they want the people of Cuba to know they have considerable support in South Florida.

“People need us, they need to know that they’re not alone,” said protester Maritza Manresa. “They were afraid for so long, and they’ve lost — even their fear is lost, so they’re out in the streets, and we’re here with them.”

