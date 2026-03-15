MIAMI (WSVN) - A major protest in Cuba brought calls for change, and demonstrators both on the island and in Miami showed up to rally for action against the Cuban regime.

Protesters in Cuba chanted calls for freedom, as half of the island remains in the dark after weeks of blackouts due to fuel and supply shortages.

Footage posted on social media from the protests showed Cubans setting fire to a local communist party building.

Other video showed a man helped by a crowd of people after reportedly being shot by police, as well as people running in the streets with pots and pans.

Yosmani, who lives in Cuba, is one of many who took to the streets.

“If I have to give my life for my country, I will,” he said.

Yosmani was arrested previously for protesting against the government, and said that police were outside his door.

“I’m under constant surveillance at this time. Because they’re going to take repercussions against me, I already know. But I’m gonna keep fighting peacefully,” said Yosmani.

The protests came just hours after Cuba’s president Miguel Diaz Canal confirmed talks with the United States, and blamed President Donald Trump’s blockade of oil for the issues.

Meanwhile in Miami, Cuban exiles chanted and danced in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, and showed their support for the Cuban people.

“We are also asking the administration, detach yourself from that attempt to deal with the regime, and attach yourself with the Cuban people. By supporting decisively the demonstrations like you did in Iran, like you did in Syria, like you did in Ukraine,” said Ramon Saul Sanchez, president of the Democracy Movement.

The Miami Herald reported that Cuban officials plan to announce that Cuban exiles, both in South Florida and abroad, will be allowed to own businesses in Cuba.

Cuban Americans in Miami shared their feelings on the upcoming announcement.

“I would like to be able to go back to where my roots are from, because that was taken away from me,” said resident Blanca Torrel.

“I would love to be able to go back and open up a business, open up a couple of businesses actually,” said resident Jorge Rosas.

However, others had more negative feelings on the news.

“I think it’s a big lie, and this is just manipulation so that the current government goes easy on Cuba,” said Victor Gonzalez, a Cuban American.

“Absolutely unacceptable,” said Sanchez. “Mr. Trump, directly, it is unacceptable for you to engage economically with the regime, and for you to forget about the human rights and forget everything. It might be good for your corporations, but it is not good for the Cuban people.”

Cuban’s foreign ministry is expected to make an announcement on Monday.

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